Old City Hall in 1920 (City of Toronto Archives)

It came from the heavens, a strange missile plummeting through the air. It raced toward the earth on a deadly trajectory, a big hunk of sandstone raining straight down from the sky. It was a piece of a monster: the jaw of a gargoyle that was falling from a spot more than twenty storeys above Queen Street, from high atop the clock tower of Old City Hall. It was a solid, heavy chunk of the beast — likely weighing something close to a hundred pounds — more than enough to kill a person. And in its sudden plunge, it threatened to do just that.

The jaw rushed toward the building below with enough force to smash through the copper roof and into the attic, where a team of draftsmen worked at their desks. The falling stone was headed straight for one of them, a man from Riverdale named James Marshall, when it struck a crossbeam. That saved his life. The hefty projectile was deflected just enough to miss the man, landing next to him with a crash. He walked away, lucky to be alive, but he must have been deeply shaken by the sudden disaster.

And that wasn't the first time a City Hall gargoyle nearly took a life.

It was the spring of 1921 when the hail of stone began. The silent monsters had been keeping watch over the corner of Queen & Bay for more than twenty years, ever since Old City Hall was built. It was still our new City Hall back then, having opened in 1899. It was designed by Toronto's most celebrated architect: E.J. Lennox. He created many of our most beloved buildings — including Casa Loma and the King Edward Hotel — but the construction of Old City Hall had been wildly contentious. Plagued by missed deadlines and cost overruns, it became a political battleground for clashes between Lennox and Toronto City Council.

Even today, you can still find traces of that conflict embedded into the building itself. When council refused to give Lennox the traditional honour of a plaque bearing his name, he had it written into the decorative stonework instead. The words "EJ LENNOX ARCHITECT AD 1898" are wrapped all around the building, one letter at a time. And by the entrance, you'll find a series of little stone faces: one is the handsomely moustachioed visage of the architect himself; the rest of the grotesques are said to be satirically unflattering representations of the politicians who opposed him.

Though Lennox, of course, denied any such thing.

The gargoyles were one of the building's most romantic touches. A dozen of the winged beasts adorned the building — including a set of four creatures installed near the top of the iconic clock tower. The monsters were absolutely enormous: each one weighed three tons; a single head was said to weigh five hundred pounds. They were spectacular additions to the Toronto skyline. But they were also spectacularly dangerous.

A gargoyle before it was placed on the clock tower (Toronto Daily Star)

The gargoyles were made of sandstone brought in by train from New Brunswick. But that material didn't hold up well in Toronto weather. The monsters soon began to crumble. By 1921, their jaws had started to fall off. It happened at least three times, with James Marshall's near miss making frontpage news and sparking a debate about the future of the disintegrating goliaths.

Lennox insisted they could be saved by reinforcing them with concrete. But the stonecutters refused to risk their lives by venturing out onto the gargoyles' backs to do the work, afraid the creatures would give way beneath them. Even Lennox's own former trainee, George Price, came out against the idea. He was now working as the City's official architect. "In the interests of safety," he argued, "I think they should be removed… There seems to be no adhesive quality in the stone. It crumbles away easily. You can pick off pieces with your hand."

The gargoyles did survive that first round of the debate. But a decade later, they were back in the news again. Bits of them were still falling off. In 1938, a fifty-pound chunk crashed through the roof. Others made the full 23-storey drop, smashing into pieces in the street. The City sent workers up the tower to erect scaffolding and try to repair the beasts. But in the end, they gave up. Forty years after the gargoyles began their vigil, they were quietly removed from their impressive perch at the head of Bay Street.

For the next 64 years, the clock tower stood unguarded. But when Old City Hall was refurbished in the opening years of the twenty-first century, the City decided it was about time the old monsters were replaced. Four new beasts were born, their design meant to echo the originals. And this time, rather than using sandstone, the creatures were cast in bronze. So today, as you walk along Queen Street, a new generation of gargoyles keeps watch above you — without the risk that one of them might send a big hunk of stone on a three-hundred-foot plunge that brings your life to a grisly, absurd and untimely end.

The Toronto Daily Star, January 1939

Q UICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

HARRIET TUBMAN NEWS — Cheryl Thompson recently wrote about the history of the Harriet Tubman Youth Centre, a Black cultural hub which used to stand near St. Clair & Oakwood. The fact it attracted famous visitors like Bob Marley, Isaac Hayes and B.B. King is just one testament to the vital work they did. Read more.

RAINBOW PLAQUE NEWS — CityNews was at the unveiling of the new plaque dedicated to the queer history of Hanlan’s Point. Watch the report.

DOLLHOUSE NEWS — You can preserve a bizarre piece of Toronto history for the low cost of $999,000. The Leslieville Dollhouse has been delighting/terrifying people on Bertmount Avenue for decades. It’s now up for sale. Read more or buy it yourself.

BOOZE NEWS — Jamie Bradburn wrote about the earth-shaking moment when the LCBO began to allow people in Toronto The Good to actually see the bottles of booze they were about to buy. “It’ll never work,” one clerk told The Toronto Telegram. Read more.

UNDER THE RAILROAD NEWS — As construction work on Union Station continues (and continues), some neat artifacts have been uncovered. They’ve included ceramics, eyeglasses and even a series of Victorian rifles. Becky Robertson wrote about it. Read more.

MOSAIC NEWS — If you’ve spent much time at the Royal Ontario Museum (which I suspect, if you subscribe to this newsletter, there’s a good chance you have) then you might have noticed the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda, created in 1933. A recent talk by Olga Zorzi Pugliese, “shines a light on the Italian artisans who created the dazzling mosaic canopy.” Watch it.

