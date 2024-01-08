This photo was taken on New Year's Eve at the Royal York Hotel. When I first stumbled upon it, I assumed it was an ordinary picture of revellers ringing in 1942. But as it turns out, there's actually a wild story behind this photograph — a tragic tale of scandal, war, Broadway stars, and betrayal.

The woman on the right is Libby Holman. She was one of Broadway's brightest stars in the 1920s and '30s — a singer, actor, socialite and fashion icon. She appeared in plays, musicals and films and has been called "a photographer's pride and a photographer's heaven." Some give her credit for inventing the strapless dress — at the very least, she helped popularize it as her signature look. And she was fodder for gossip pages, too, as one of New York City's most notorious party animals. She took lovers, made enemies, and knew how to leave an impression.

Holman partied her away through glitzy galas, opera openings, Harlem jazz clubs, and fancy Manhattan super clubs. Her own parties were so over the top that hotels began to refuse her bookings. Take, for instance, the bacchanalian birthday bash she threw for her six-year-old son. It went all night. Jazz stars like Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman and Gene Krupa performed. "That was one hell of a party," Holiday later remembered, "the way a party's supposed to be."

Not everyone loved Holman. She was as sharp-tongued as she was quick-witted. When she performed in a big Cole Porter musical called You Never Know, her co-star Lupe Velez hated her with such a passion that Velez started pissing in the wings of the stage, hoping Holman would slip and fall in the puddle. But while some despised her, others fell madly in love with her.

One Broadway producer called her an "irresistible enchantress [who] could exert a strange fascination." Many men are said to have followed her around "like puppies." She had affairs with loads of them — some, like Montgomery Clift, scandalously young. And Holman was just as interested in women — if not more so. She had a long romance with DuPont heiress Louisa Carpenter, a tempestuous affair with the famous actor Tallulah Bankhead, and there were even rumours she was sleeping with Josephine Baker.

Her first husband was the heir to a big tobacco company — the one that made Camels, Newports and Pall Malls. He, like so many others, was hopelessly devoted to Holman. Whenever they were forced to spent time apart for work, he plunged into a terrible depression, threatening to kill himself. The marriage didn't last. He died under suspicious circumstances, shot in the head after the couple had a big fight at a party. Some said it was suicide. Others, including the coroner, thought he'd been murdered.

It was a just few years later that Libby Holman fell in love with the man on the far left in the photo. His name was Phillips Holmes. He was a fellow actor from a family filled with big Broadway stars, including his mother — a theatre actor from Canada.

Holmes, too, was obsessed with Holman. He desperately wanted to get married. But she knew it would never work; he was far too traditional, wanting to be the breadwinner while she gave up her career to stay at home. When she got pregnant, she hid it from him; she had an abortion and never told him. Their relationship didn't last long after that. They fought more and more. Finally, in the spring of 1938, she kicked him out of the house. Phillips was soon found by friends living at the Ritz Hotel in London: drunk, unshaven, sick, his bed soaked in urine and vomit. He was desperate for any news of Holman. A whole wall of his hotel room was plastered with photos of her.

Little did he know the awful truth. Libby Holman had been having an affair with Phillips' own brother: Ralph Holmes, the man on the far right in the photo.

Libby and Ralph got married a year after she and Phillips broke up. It wasn't an easy marriage. Not only was he her ex-lover's brother, he was also eleven years younger (23 to her 34) and homophobic (which meant he didn't get along with many of her friends). But she was still truly deeply in love with him.

It was the outbreak of the Second World War that finally drove them apart. Ralph was determined to join the fight even though the United States had yet to enter the war. Since he was half Canadian, he could head north and enlist with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Libby tried to talk him out of it, but he wouldn't listen. He spent the next three years training pilots on a military base in Hamilton. He and Holman barely ever got to see each other.

The photo of New Year's Eve at the Royal York Hotel is one of the fleeting moments they did get to spend together during those hard years apart. Phillips was even there, doing his best to forgive them. They all rang in 1942 together, along with the second woman in the photo: Ethel Barrymore Colt — daughter of the famous actor Ethel Barrymore, cousin-once-removed of Drew Barrymore, and a performer in her own right — who was in Toronto to perform in a show at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

But it was only a brief flash of happiness. Both brothers were doomed… and the clock was ticking.

It was Phillips who would die first. He had also joined the Royal Canadian Air Force; he'd enlisted earlier that same week, on Boxing Day. When that New Year's Eve photo was taken, he was about to head off to Regina for his training. When he passed his flight test, he called Holman one last time knowing he was about to head off to war. She didn't answer the phone. He was forced to leave a message with her maid. It was his final farewell.

Days later, he took his last flight. Shortly after taking off from a base in Northern Ontario, his plane smashed into another aircraft in midair. There were no survivors. Holman soon came back to Toronto. This time, it was with his sister to collect her ex-lover's body.

Ralph would live a little longer. He saw the end of the war, but only barely. Before he died, he and Libby were torn even further apart. The RCAF sent him to England. He eventually transferred to the U.S. Air Force and spent the last two years of the war flying bombing runs over Germany. He and Holman didn't get to see each other at all during that time.

Libby Holman & Ralph Holmes (main photo: Toronto Public Library)

They had an open marriage, promising to tell each other about all the people they slept with. During the war, Holman had more affairs than ever before, random hook-ups with strangers, waiters, maître d's, truck drivers... "Libby's carnality was unbridled and obstinate," according to her biographer, Jon Bradshaw. "Men…were little more than rash adventures." And Holman told Ralph all about it in her letters, while he wrote back about what it was like to sleep with French women, Italians, Swedes… But the big blow came when Holman got a letter from a woman Ralph had never mentioned, claiming they'd fallen in love. It was a deep betrayal, a shattering of the trust they'd built. The marriage deteriorated from there.

When the war ended and Ralph finally came home, Libby was still elated to see him — she threw a series of massive all-night bashes to celebrate. But he hated them; exhausted by the horrors of war, he just wanted some quiet time to get to know each other again. He started drinking more. Put on weight. Got hooked on sleeping pills, wanting to spend as little time as possible awake to escape his memories of the war. The physical attraction Holman had once felt so strongly for him faded away. They barely slept together at all anymore.

They separated the very same month the war came to an end. Just months after that, his body was found in his Manhattan apartment; he'd been killed by an overdose of barbiturates. He was 29 years old. To this day, no one's sure whether it was an accident or suicide.

As for Libby Holman, she would live another twenty years — and make good use of that time. While Ralph was away at war, she'd become interested in singing blues music. She became an early white ally in the fight for Civil Rights, demanding night clubs allow her to play with Black musicians. She would eventually become good friends with Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Holman created a charitable foundation to support the cause financially — and also championed environmentalism, human rights, and the peace movement.

When King was assassinated, it hit Holman hard. So did the killings of the Kennedys and the mass deaths of the Vietnam War. The grief mounted as her son died, and her old dear friend Montgomery Clift, too. It all took a terrible toll on her mental health. On a June day in 1971, Libby Holman was found in the front seat of her Rolls Royce, having poisoned herself with carbon monoxide. A truly remarkable life had come to a deeply tragic end.

But in the archives of The Toronto Star, you'll find a touching reminder of happier times... There's another photo from that New Year's Eve at the Royal York Hotel. In it, Libby Holman is beaming up at her half-Canadian husband, enjoying one last celebratory night before it all went wrong.

If you’d like to learn more about Libby Holman, Jon Bradshaw’s biography is called Dreams That Money Can Buy: The Tragic Life of Libby Holman. You can borrow it from the Internet Archive here.

And just in case you’d like more stories of romance and heartbreak from the history of Toronto, I’ll take this chance to plug my own Toronto Book of Love, which is available from all the usual places.

