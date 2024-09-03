It was seven in the morning. An August day in 1923. A small crowd was gathered on the edge of Parkdale. They stood in the shadow of the old Dufferin Gates, the entrance to the Canadian National Exhibition. It was opening day for the annual fair and about two dozen people were there in the early morning light, excitedly waiting for the first turnstile to open and the festivities to officially get underway.

But when the gatekeeper arrived to open up, he discovered a problem. Somebody had placed a double lock on the gate. He couldn't get it open. He sent someone off to find the keys, but when they came back, the keys didn't work. The Dufferin Gates remained stubbornly shut as the minutes ticked by. The anxious crowd was forced to wait… and wait… and wait… Nearly an hour had passed by the time the gatekeeper's boss showed up. He had his own set of keys. He tried them all, one by one, but not a single key worked.

It was now nearly eight in the morning and the CNE still hadn't opened.

For William Edmonds, it must have been an excruciating wait. The Cabbagetown resident had been the first in line. He arrived fourteen hours earlier, showing up in the late afternoon of the previous day. He wanted to be absolutely certain he was the first person to walk through the gates in the morning. He couldn't afford not to be. The stakes were simply too high.

It had all begun in the summer of 1922 when Edmonds made an ill-fated bet. He wagered that he would be the first person to walk through the gates of that year's CNE. But when he arrived, he found someone was already there; they'd beaten him by just twenty minutes. He lost the bet, and his money with it.

This summer, a friend suggested he repeat the bet — but this time, to make it for even more money. And so, that's what Edmonds did: made the same wager for five times the original amount. This year, there was no way he was going to lose.

That's why Edmonds had arrived at the Dufferin Gates at 5:30pm the day before the CNE opened. He must have been elated when he got there: he was indeed the first person to arrive. Victory was within his grasp. Now, all he had to do was wait.

But that, of course, would be easier said than done. It was going to be an awfully long night.

Thankfully, at least, it wouldn't be a lonely one. Edmonds wasn't the only Torontonian who wanted to be at the front of the line. Around eight o'clock that night, he was joined by a thirteen-year-old boy scout. Five hours later, a teenage girl showed up with her father. They arrived at one in the morning, having travelled down from their home in the Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood. She had always dreamed of being the first through the turnstile at the CNE, she later told the press, so she dragged her dad down in the dead of the night.

"A bright harvest moon whose radiance flooded land and water, myriad stars twinkling in the sky, and the massive gateway silently greeted her as she neared the grounds," The Toronto Daily Star reported. She must have been disappointed to find Edmonds and the boy scout already there, but she and her dad joined the line anyway. And a couple of hours later, a pair of sisters from Yorkville were added to the mix.

That motley crew of six would spend the rest of the night together, waiting for dawn and for the turnstile to open. They passed the time by sharing stories and talking about the Ex. A kindly night watchman let them sit inside the little gatehouse. Edmonds had brought snacks. He was even able to stretch his legs for a while and go for a walk; the others must have saved his spot in line for him.

By daybreak, the opening hour was finally drawing near. As 7am approached, even more people began to show up. There were about two dozen of them waiting by the time the morning gatekeeper arrived on the scene. But as he discovered the lock and searched for a working key, they had to keep waiting. And every minute that ticked by increased the chances that some unexpected complication would befall William Edmonds and that he would lose his place in line.

The Star had sent a reporter to the Dufferin Gates that morning. And they knew a good story when they found it. The paper made sure to interview the man at the front of the line about his long night's vigil. "It was cold," he admitted, "very cold. I would not do it again." But then he quickly clarified: "Unless, of course, the wager happened to be very well worth while."

It was the gatekeeper's boss who finally lost patience. When none of his keys worked either, he decided to break in. "Give me a hammer," he demanded. As luck would have it, the Star's photographer had one in his car. The lucky tool would do the trick. The gatekeeper's boss bashed open the chain attached to the lock and the whole thing came undone. The Dufferin Gates were open. The CNE was officially underway.

It had been more than half a day since William Edmonds arrived to take his place at the front of the line. But his resolve had paid off. He had finally won his bet. At eight o'clock that morning, he walked through the turnstile and into the fair. He was the very first visitor at the 1923 Canadian National Exhibition.

Then, he turned around and headed right back out again. He was off to get some breakfast and then go straight to bed.

William Edmonds wins his bet (Toronto Daily Star)

Q UICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

ART TURMOIL NEWS — The Walrus has a piece by Jason McBride about recent drama at the AGO. Wanda Nanibush was the gallery’s curator of Indigenous art — hailed by the New York Times as “one of the most powerful voices for Indigenous culture in the North American art world” — until late last year when she abruptly left under “hazy” circumstances after making social media posts about Gaza. Read more.

SOUL ICON NEWS — Elisabetta Bianchini writes about Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story, the documentary which tells the story of the trans soul singer who played a huge role in the 1960s music scene on the Yonge Street Strip. Read more.

MAP NEWS — On Twitter, Lanrick Bennett shared a Black history map of Toronto, which is getting some new updates thanks to his son, Jackson. Check it out.

GROUP OF SEVEN CHURCH NEWS — The parish of St. Anne’s Anglican Church, the historic site destroyed by fire earlier this year, has vowed to rebuild according the Anglican Journal. And they’ve already raised more than $48,000 to that end. Read more.

CRUMBLING EMPIRE NEWS — At TVO, Jamie Bradburn wrote about the fall of the Eaton’s department store empire, a tale of hubris, arrogance and employees being fired via fax. Read more.

GRID NEWS — I’ve written lots about John Graves Simcoe over the years (including a newsletter post about his complicated relationship with slavery here). For Simcoe Day this summer, Lloyd Alter wrote about the old lieutenant-governor’s approach to road building as the British carved up the Indigenous land we now call the province of Ontario for settlers. Read more.

RED ROCKET NEWS — On Instagram, Bradley O’Brien’s Old TTC account shares a clip of the old red subways running through Davisville Station back in 1980. Watch it.

HONEST ED’S ROMANCE NEWS — On Twitter, Hogtown 101 reminds us that when Honest Ed Mirvish opened a lounge on King Street, it included “private courting parlours”:

(Click to view on Twitter.)

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY FALL HISTORY WALK

September 14 — 1pm — Mount Pleasant Cemetery (meet near the Cemetery Office) — Toronto Cemetery Tours

“Once again, Chantal Morris from Toronto Cemetery Tours is working with Mount Pleasant Group to give a FREE Fall History Tour of Mount Pleasant Cemetery - but this time we're exploring the EAST SIDE of the cemetery! Join us at 1pm on Saturday, September 14th to hear some of the lesser known (but equally as exciting) stories on the "other side" of the cemetery.”

Free!

Learn more.

YONGE STREET’S INCREDIBLE MUSIC & POP CULTURE HISTORY

September 19 — 7:30pm — Online & Montgomery’s Inn

“Did you know... That Gordon Lightfoot once sang for $25 a day at a Yonge Street dinner theatre? That a chance meeting in Toronto determined the direction of The Beatles greatest album? That the most decisive event in Rock N Roll history occurred at Yonge and Dundas? (In what is now a drugstore.) Yonge Street's connection to music, theatre and pop culture is literally second to none. Having been described as a musical/theatre mecca equal or better than Times Square or Hollywood Blvd. From Jazz and Motown to Hip Hop. Rock N Roll and Metal to Alternative. This 40 minute talk will show you a side of ‘The Strip’ you never knew existed.”

Free for members of the Etobicoke Historical Society; annual memberships are $25.

Learn more.

MONEY TALKS: TRANSLATING VALUE OVER TIME

September 23 — 7:30pm — In person & online — Toronto Branch, Ontario Genealogical Society

“Drew von Hasselbach’s great-great-granduncle bought a property in Ontario for 17 pounds and 10 shillings in 1837. But how much is that in today’s money? Drew was a reporter at the Financial Post for 20 years, and he’ll show you how to figure that out. Speaker Drew von Hasselbach is a lawyer and journalist who has been doing genealogical research for more than 30 years. He received a Professional Learning Certificate in Genealogical Studies from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies in October 2022. He has experience researching records in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Germany and Eastern Europe. He reads English, French, German and Latin. Since 2017, Drew has been with Global news, where he is currently head of the copy desk, supervising a team of editors who review stories before publication on the web, and training reporters on news writing techniques. Outside of work, you might find him playing guitar with other journalists in the band Conrad Black Sabbath.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

SHEILA WHITE PRESENTS “THE LETTERS: POSTMARK PREJUDICE IN BLACK AND WHITE”

September 25 — 7pm — Toronto's First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Shelia White will present on her 2023 debut novel, ‘The Letters: Postmark Prejudice in Black and White;’ a biographical story about her parents’ interracial marriage in 1940s Toronto. White chronicles her parents' courtship which transcends deeply rooted taboos in this friends to lovers narrative uncovering the social injustices and perceptions that were apparent in Toronto in the 20th century.”

$17.31 for members; $22.63 for non-members

Learn more.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SUN… LET THERE BE LIGHT!

September 25 — 7pm — Northern District Library — North Toronto Historical Society

“Discover the history of the stained glass windows of the Church of St. Clement (50 St. Clements Ave. at Duplex). In this illustrated presentation, St. Clement's archivist, Donald E. Holmes, will describe the history and religious significance of the 27 windows made by six Canadian manufacturing companies.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

HOW ARCHAEOLOGY IS REWRITING THE HISTORY OF THE AMERICAS

September 26 — 6:30pm — Royal Ontario Museum

“From the Canadian Arctic to the mountains of central Mexico, new research is shifting the long-standing western scientific narrative that human populations arrived in the Americas only 13,000 years ago. Join us for an evening event that includes the Canadian premiere screening of Walking with Ancients, a full-length documentary that challenges viewers to rethink the history of humans in the Americas based on new and emerging archaeological research. Following the screening, archaeologists Paulette Steeves, Ciprian Ardelean, Justin Jennings, and filmmakers Elizabeth Trojian and Robin Bicknell will discuss the archaeological evidence that is currently challenging how earlier generations of scientists framed the peopling of the Americas. Through their expert insights, we learn of new work being done to decolonize the discipline and gain a better understanding of the implications for how we understand our past, present, and future.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

HERITAGE TORONTO WALKING TOURS

Until October

“Through our events, including tours, community discussions, the Heritage Toronto Awards, and more, Heritage Toronto engages the public to reflect on the city’s heritage.”

Usually $9.85

Learn more.

THE QUEEN’S PLATE: CANADA’S OLDEST SPORTING EVENT

October 17 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — Etobicoke Historical Society

“With Queen Victoria's approval, the first Queen's Plate was held in the West Toronto Junction in 1860 and has become Canada's oldest sporting event, as well the oldest continuously run race in North America. It has been alternately called the King's Plate as it is now in the present reign of King Charles III. John Beram will discuss the importance of the horse in mid-19th century Toronto, the evolution of thoroughbred racing in Canada and the people who brought the Queen's Plate to Canada. Former Toronto Argonaut John Beram is a retired autoworker, historic researcher and football coach. He has a passion for horses and an interest in Canadian military and industrial history. He has given many historic talks and walks on the automobile and meat-packing industries.”

Free for members; annual memberships are $25

Learn more.

TORONTO GONE WILD

Until November 2 — Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm — Museum of Toronto

“Toronto Gone Wild explores the city as a multi-layered habitat — starring the animals, plants, and insects that call Toronto home. Venture through different Torontonian terrains from city streets to burrows, hives, and nests, all seamlessly woven together in our downtown exhibition space. You’ll emerge with a renewed appreciation for the interconnectedness of life in the city.”

Free!

Learn more.

RISE AGAIN! THE SONGS OF STAN ROGERS AT ROSEDALE CENTRE

November 15 — 7:30pm — The Rosedale Centre

“Stan Rogers is widely recognized as one of the very finest singer-songwriters that Canada has ever produced, and while it has been over forty years since he was tragically taken from us, his music lives on and is being heard around the world. Just over twenty years ago, Stan’s record producer, Paul Mills and his widow Ariel Rogers, were approached by Hugh’s Room about putting together a Stan tribute concert at the club. They put together a group of eight artists who performed a collection of Stan’s wonderful songs. The show was a huge hit with the Hugh’s Room audience to the point where they were asked to make it an annual event. The Stan tribute show became a tradition and has been presented by Hugh’s Room ever since.”

$45 in advance; $52 at the door

Learn more.