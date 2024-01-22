Roderick Donald MacLeay & The Canada Building, 1901

He was seven feet tall, a mountain of a man, said to be the tallest drum major in the world. As he marched ahead of the 48th Highlanders' Band, he made a striking impression, a giant backed by the rolling thunder of the drums and the deep drone of bagpipes. He was an accomplished swordsman. A fine athlete. The press raved about his "dignity and grace," fawned over his "perfect proportion," called him "one of the finest specimens of manhood in all Canada… It is doubtful if a more magnificently built man lives in the world to-day." He was a rock star long before there were rock stars. But that sizzling Victorian sex appeal would eventually land him in the newspapers for a much more troubling reason.

In the winter of 1901, Roderick Donald MacLeay would find himself the subject of a bizarre rumour, accused of being at the centre of a scandalous love affair that threatened to leave his dignified reputation in tatters.

It all started that summer in Buffalo. The city was hosting the Pan-American Exposition that year, a huge world's fair. It drew eight million visitors and is best remembered for being the event at which President McKinley was assassinated by an anarchist. The Highlanders were one of the fair's big attractions. Nicknamed "The Kilties," the military pipe band had been founded in Toronto a decade earlier, and quickly became famous. Some reporters called them the most celebrated musicians in Canada. Others said the world. The band is still around today, and still beloved. They kick off every hockey season by playing at the Leafs' home opener. A century before Drake and Broken Social Scene, they were already one of our city's most popular musical exports.

They were invited to the Pan-American Exposition for the beginning of July, so they could be there for Canada Day (called Dominion Day back then) and the opening of the Canada Building. They spent a week in Buffalo, giving multiple performances, and were a big hit. "The Highlanders proved the major attraction of the fair," Kim Beattie wrote in his history of the battalion, "and were given a thunderous applause on every appearance."

MacLeay seems to have been particularly well-received. American newspapers reported that the towering Torontonian was often the centre of attention for young women during the band's travels. And Buffalo seems to have been no exception. It was there that Roderick Donald MacLeay was said to have fallen in love.

The salacious story would reach Toronto many months later. That December, The Toronto Daily Star published a scandalous rumour about the drum major, which seems to have originally appeared in a New York paper. And as The Star explained, "the erotic doings of Roderick Donald MacLeay … furnishes spicy reading."

According to the story, it was during that week in Buffalo that MacLeay met the young woman who stole his heart. The fair boasted exhibits from countries across the Americas and beyond, including a recreation of a Mexican village. One of the people working at that attraction is said to have been a woman named Aurora Mendez, who caught the eye of the massive Canadian. During those days together in Buffalo, surrounded by the glitz and glamour of the fair, the two began a steamy romance that would lead to MacLeay's kidnapping.

The Streets of Mexico exhibit, 1901 (via the “ Doing The Pan ” website)

At the end of the Highlanders' time in Buffalo, the drum major and the señorita were forced to bid a bittersweet farewell. But they wouldn't be apart for long. The Kilties were embarking on a big tour of the United States, and the southern leg eventually took them through Texas. As soon as they reached El Paso, the lovesick Torontonian is said to have slipped away from the band, crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Aurora Mendez lived right there in Juarez, the town just across the border.

The Highlanders had no idea what had happened to him. He didn't return in time for the concert. His manager assumed he'd deserted; a search was launched. The British and American authorities in Juarez looked everywhere, but could find no trace of a seven-foot Canadian in a kilt. The band eventually had no choice but to carry on with the tour, leaving their drum major behind.

It wasn't until days later that MacLeay finally caught up with them. He was in rough shape according to the story published in the paper: "a most sorry spectacle. All the snap and ginger seemed to have been taken out of him." His haggard appearance, he explained, was the result of the harrowing ordeal he had just been forced to endure.

He told his bandmates that he never meant to abandon them. Yes, he had planned to meet up with Aurora Mendez, but only briefly. He spent a couple of hours with his sweetheart and her family, and at first everything seemed to be going well. But it was soon time for him to leave, so he could get back to El Paso for the performance. And it was at that point that a horrible misunderstanding was caused by his poor Spanish.

Aurora's relatives were under the impression that Roderick had promised to get married immediately. So, when he tried to leave, the family got upset. A fight broke out; her brothers were determined to keep him from going anywhere. It can't have been easy, but together they managed to subdue the immense Canadian; they tied him up and imprisoned him in an outhouse.

MacLeay tried to reason with them, professed his love for their sister and promised he did plan on getting married, that he just needed to get his official discharge from the Highlanders before the wedding. But with the language barrier complicating things, he couldn't talk his way out of it. He would be stuck in that outhouse for the next two days.

Thankfully, Roderick Donald MacLeay was no ordinary Canadian. The drum major was incredibly strong, and he was eventually able to break free from his bonds. He was still locked inside the outhouse, but that wasn't a problem for the seven-foot giant. He simply stood up within in, lifted it off the ground, and made his escape — with, as the press put it, "his prison on his shoulders." He carried the outhouse all the way down to the river, then abandoned it in favour of a small boat so he could cross over to the American side.

By then, he was no longer in love. His feelings for Aurora Mendez had been snuffed out by the experience. As soon as he managed to get a change of clothes, he hurried off to catch up with the Highlanders and retake his place as the drum major in one of Canada's most popular bands. He'd made a lucky escape.

It was an extraordinary tale. Unbelievable, even. As The Star admitted, the story does have "some weak points." Most notably, the newspaper pointed out that MacLeay doesn't actually seem to have been on that tour with the Kilties at all. So, he never went to El Paso. He never slipped across the border. He never got kidnapped. Those rumours were only rumours. The truth of MacLeay's love life, it seems, was actually much less dramatic.

The drum major's biggest fan in Buffalo doesn't seem to have been a Mexican señorita at all, but the commanding officer of the 65th Regiment of the New York National Guard. He was so impressed when he saw MacLeay perform at the Pan-American Exhibition, that he decided to poach the Canadian from the Highlanders. He offered him a new position with the band in Buffalo — and the drum major accepted. So, when the Kilties headed off on their tour of the United States, MacLeay seems to have stayed behind to begin his new gig in Buffalo.

We'll never know how that scandalous rumour got started, or how it ended up in the newspapers. We'll never know whether there's any kernel of truth to it at all, whether there really was a young Mexican woman at the Pan-American Exposition who captured his affection, or whether the entire thing was a fiction. I like to imagine the story was dreamt up by one of his old buddies in the 48th Highlanders' Band, who decided to play a prank on his friend as revenge for his defection to the Americans.

What we do know is that the world's tallest drum major lived in Buffalo for the rest of his life. He spent much of it working as a machinist at a steam works company and enjoyed a long marriage to the woman he actually married: his wife, Elizabeth Buckle. When he died decades later, the obituary published in Toronto made no mention of the rumours at all. Roderick Donald MacLeay passed away in 1932, his dignified reputation intact.

If you’d like more stories from Toronto’s scandalous romantic past, The Toronto Book of Love is full of them — it’s my second book and available from all the usual places. (I’ll also be giving a couple of talks about it next month; I’ll include the details about the first one below!)

The central sources for this story were The Toronto Daily Star, The Globe, The Asheville Times, and the Lebanon Daily News of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Kim Beattie’s book about the history of the 48th Highlanders is called “48th Highlanders of Canada 1891-1928.”

Thank you so much to everyone who made the switch to a paid subscription last week! It was one of the most successful weeks I’ve had since launching the newsletter, but if you haven’t done it yet, The Toronto History Weekly does still need help! Over the last six months, the number of paid subscriptions had stalled until this last week — for every person who generously started supporting the newsletter with a few dollars a month, someone else was forced to stop. And since this thing involves a ton of work every week, it’s only by growing the number of paid subscriptions that I’ll be able to continue doing it. Thank you so, so much to everyone who already has — and if you’d to make the switch yourself, you can do it by clicking right here:

Two Bizarre Toronto Sports Stories

Ned Hanlan vs. Fred Plaisted in 1878 (Toronto Public Library)

This week was the second edition of my new regular “Weird Toronto History” radio segment on Newstalk 1010’s The Rush. And I used it as a chance to share two of the strangest stories from our city’s athletic past: how the world’s first international sporting match was the result of a bizarre Victorian prank, and a deadly rowing race held in our waters back in 1878.

My appearance begins around the 9:25 mark here:

LISTEN

I’m Giving A Talk About The Toronto Book of Love !

With Valentine’s Day drawing near, I’ll be giving a couple of talks about my romantic history of the city, The Toronto Book of Love. The book explores the city’s past through tales of passion, scandal and heartbreak, as well as Toronto’s changing attitudes toward love. The first talk is coming up in just three weeks and is being hosted by the York Pioneer & Historical Society.

Here’s everything you need to know about it:

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: "Friends House", 60 Lowther Avenue, Toronto

Cost: $25 — and you get a light lunch with it!

LEARN MORE

Q UICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

SAD KIDS TV NEWS — There was very sad news about an icon of many Toronto childhoods this week. Nerene Virgin has passed away. Best known as Jodie on Today’s Special, she also appeared in Polka Dot Door and The Littlest Hobo and as the CBC points out, “spent many years as a writer and educator of Canadian Black history and as an anti-racism advocate.” Read more.

SAD POLITICAL NEWS — TVO also shares three pieces about the recent passings of three figures from Canada’s political history: former NDP leader Ed Broadbent here, former Liberal MP John Godfrey here, and political scientist Peter Russell here.

BIG MAP NEWS — Mike Carter has been building a cool new map of Toronto. It’s still in progress, but so far it features the locations of tons of historical plaques, public art, even the homes of historic mayors. (And it comes at a miraculously perfect time for me, since my students at George Brown are just about to start working on their historical plaque assignments!) Check it out.

SIN STRIP NEWS — Here’s one I’ve been meaning to share for a while. With the future of the building in which The Brass Rail currently operates, one of the city’s oldest strip clubs might be getting a heritage designation. Rahma Shafi covered the news for the CBC. Watch it.

THE DAMNED HOWLING IN HADES NEWS — Legendary Rush frontman Geddy Lee has released his memoirs. Courtney Shea interview him about the history of one of Canada’s most beloved bands. Read more.

$85 A MONTH FOR THIRTEEN ROOMS NEWS — Contractor Mike Holmes recently found some newspaper on a job site, listing some rentals in 1925. And as Kimia Afshar Mehrabi points out, rents in Toronto used to be a little lower than they are now. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

ANNUAL FALL AUTHOR SERIES: LORNA POPLAK

January 25 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Lorna Poplak will present on her publication The Don Jail as she investigates the origins and evolution of Toronto’s most infamous jail, presenting a in-depth exploration of the jail from its inception through jailbreaks and overcrowding to its eventual closure and rebirth.”

$17.31 for members; $22.63 for non-members

Learn more.

ST. ANNE’S ANGLICAN CHURCH: A UNIQUE TORONTO TREASURE

January 31 — 7pm — Online — North Toronto Historical Society

“St. Anne's is designed in the grand Byzantine Revival style -- unusual for an Anglican church. The interior is remarkable: it was decorated by local artists, including several members of the Group of Seven. Architectural historian Marta O'Brien will reveal the fascinating stories behind the art and architecture of this beautiful worship space.”

Learn more.

FINDING 19th CENTURY BLACK HISTORY IN TORONTO

February 1 — 7pm — Online & In-Person at St. John’s Anglican Church — The West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Embark on a captivating journey through Toronto’s rich history with acclaimed genealogist and historical researcher, Hilary Dawson. With a profound expertise spanning over three decades, Dawson has meticulously uncovered the hidden stories of African Canadians in the 19th century, particularly in the vibrant landscapes of Toronto and Etobicoke. Her invaluable contributions have been recognized by the Etobicoke Historical Society, which honored her with the prestigious Jean Hibbert Award in 2002. Now, she invites you to join an enlightening talk where she will delve into the lives of African-Canadian families, exploring their communities, challenges, and the remarkable contributions they made to the cultural tapestry of Toronto.”

Learn more.

AN EVENING WITH LOST RIVERS

February 1 — 6:30pm — Toronto Reference Library

“Helen Mills is the indefatigable force behind, and face of - the Lost Rivers project. She will be talking about the past, present and future of the Lost Rivers, about the GTA as a bio-region and about early mapping of lost rivers in Toronto. She'll show how to investigate the historical, archeological and topographical clues to the pre-built landscape in our city, and in your own neighbourhood.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

THE STORY OF WINDERMERE UNITED CHURCH — A SWANSEA LANDMARK FOR MORE THAN A CENUTRY

February 7 — 8pm — Online & In-Person at Swansea Town Hall — Swansea Historical Society

“Windermere United Church has played an important role in the life of the Swansea community ever since the congregation was founded in 1912, as Windermere Methodist Church. When the United Church of Canada was created in the 1920s, Windermere Methodist became Windermere United. For many decades, the congregation grew and prospered, and in recent years it was noted for its outreach initiatives. In 2023, as the membership was shrinking, the decision was made to merge with Runnymede United. We are pleased that the landmark building at the corner of Mayfield Avenue will be preserved as a hub for community-oriented activities, now known as the Windermere Campus of Runnymede United Church.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

JOSHUA GLOVER: ESCAPED SLAVE & ETOBICOKE PIONEER

February 15 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Joshua Glover was born a slave in the American South. Sold in St. Louis, Missouri in 1850, he escaped and lived as a free man in Wisconsin for two years. When his former owner tried to reclaim him, a riot ensued as Abolitionists partially demolished a jail to free him. Joshua Glover then rode the Underground Railroad to a new life in Canada, establishing himself in the Township of Etobicoke. He worked for farmer Thomas Montgomery at Montgomery’s Inn and would marry twice. This is an account of slavery and the Abolitionist movement in the United States, the Underground Railroad and the life of a Black man in Etobicoke in the 1800s. Finally, we’ll look at how Joshua Glover has been remembered both in the United States and in Canada.”

Free for members; annual memberships are $25

Learn more.

ATROCITY ON THE ATLANTIC: THE LONG WAKE OF A FORGOTTEN WAR CRIME AGAINST A CANADIAN HOSPITAL SHIP

February 29 — 8:15pm — Toronto Reference Library

“On the evening of June 27, 1918, an unarmed, clearly marked Canadian hospital ship called the Llandovery Castle was torpedoed off the coast of Ireland by a German U-boat. Sinking hospital ships violated international treaties, so the submarine commander tried to kill the survivors to conceal his war crime. ... This presentation will discuss the attack, the survivors and the deceased, why the attack was forgotten, and the long aftermath of an atrocity that continues to impact military conduct and international law today.”

Free!

Learn more.

PRINTING MARY ANNE SHADD’S NEWSPAPER AT MACKENZIE HOUSE

Until February 29 — Various times daily, Wed to Sun — Mackenzie House

“Join Mackenzie House for a tribute to the life and work of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first Black woman to publish a newspaper in North America. In 1854, she was publishing her newspaper, The Provincial Freeman, on King Street in Toronto. Visitors are invited to print a copy of Mary Ann's newspaper on the 1845 press, customized with their name!”

Free!

Learn more.

BLACK DEFENDERS OF UPPER CANADA TOUR AT FORT YORK

Until February 29 — Various times daily, Wed to Sun — Fort York

“Discover the contributions made by Richard Pierpoint, and the Coloured Corps, in the defence of what is now Ontario during the War of 1812. Learn about the connections between global trade, global consumption and the African Diaspora through an exploration of ingredients used in the historic kitchen.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE LIFE & TIMES OF ALFRED LAFFERTY

March 21 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — The Etobicoke Historical Society

“In 1869 Alfred M. Lafferty, M.A., Richmond Hill, was a witness to the marriage of William Denis Lafferty, a black farmer who lived in Etobicoke. Who was the man with the same surname and a university degree? Hilary J. Dawson’s research uncovered the story of the Lafferty family, and the successes, challenges, and tragedies they faced. The Lafferty parents arrived from the United States in the 1830s as freedom-seekers and their two older sons later farmed in Etobicoke. The youngest son, Alfred, won prizes for excellence at both Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. Alfred M. Lafferty would be the first black High School Principal in the province. Later, he became the first Canadian-born black lawyer in Ontario.”

Free for members; annual memberships cost $25

Learn more.