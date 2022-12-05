Will Sampson and his muskie (via CBC)

Back in October, I wrote a little bit about the long history of sea monster sightings in Lake Ontario. They’ve been happening for centuries, including one beast who was seen in our city’s waters in the late 1800s:

It was the summer of 1882 when it was spotted off the shores of Toronto. A 15-metre-long blue-grey serpent, covered in bristles, swimming in the water near Fort York. According to a report by The Toronto Mail, it basked in the sun for a while, snorted at the Torontonians who’d gathered along the shoreline to gawk at it, and then disappeared.

We talked about that sighting in my Supernatural History of Toronto course and a lot of us figured the true origin of that tall tale might have been a sturgeon. They’ve been swimming around North America for 100 million years, can live to be more than 150 years old, grow to be nearly three metres long, and come into shallow waters during the mating season where they can easily be spotted by dumfounded humans.

But then, just as our course was about to wrap up, a man named Will Sampson caught something in Toronto Harbour that hasn’t been seen here in decades, maybe even centuries. At the end of October, the local fishing guide caught a muskellunge — “muskie” for short, “cabbage dragon” for awesomeness. And oh boy does that photo ever look a lot like the descriptions of mysterious serpents that were spotted in Lake Ontario throughout the 1800s.

Of course, not all the details match. I can’t imagine that even before pollution and over-fishing took their toll that muskies grew to be 15 metres long or could jump 50 feet in the air as some newspapers reported. But cabbage dragons have, at the very least, become the leading suspect in my mind. Their sinuous bodies, their colouring, even the fact they’re known to occasionally swim with their heads poking up out of the water… all those characteristics echo newspaper reports from more than a century ago.

For instance, one of the sea monsters was seen by a couple of children playing in Niagara in 1829 (“a hideous water snake, or serpent, of prodigious dimensions”), another by a ship’s crew on their way to Kingston four years later (“He swam … keeping the best part of his body under water”), and a third by a family near Belleville in 1842 (“a huge serpent which they described to be about the thickness of a man's body, and with a head proportionately large and very glossy… they discovered him basking in the sun, his head about four feet out of the water”).

As for our modern muskie: Once Will Sampson snapped his pic of the beast he released it back into the water. So that massive cabbage dragon is still out there somewhere. And hopefully, the catch is a sign the health of Lake Ontario is recovering enough that in years to come there will be even more sea monsters prowling the depths of our bay.

Christmas in 1930 (City of Toronto Archives)

THOUSANDS OF TORONTO HERITAGE SITES ARE SUDDENLY AT RISK

Convocation Hall in 1929 (City of Toronto Archives)

Last week, I wrote about the Ford government’s plans to overhaul heritage laws in our province. This week, the bill passed — which means thousands of heritage sites in Toronto have been put at risk.

City staff now have two years to assess “listed” sites and decide whether to give them the full protection of being “designated.” But there are nearly four thousand Toronto sites on that list, and assessing thousands of properties that quickly seems to be an impossible demand. Any sites that aren’t “designated” within the allotted time will lose the protections they do have — and the City won’t be allowed to reconsider them for another five years.

As Storeys pointed out this week, there are some major landmarks on that list, including the Ontario Science Centre, Convocation Hall, Little Trinity Church, and the Wheat Sheaf Tavern. Even Queen’s Park itself.

It will now also be harder to give any of those sites “designated” status because they’ll be forced to meet two of the required criteria instead of just one.

Suddenly, the future is looking very uncertain for many of our city’s most precious historic sites.

READ MY FULL PIECE FROM LAST WEEK

READ THE STOREYS ARTICLE FROM THIS WEEK

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

AUTHOR TALK: LETTERS TO AMELIA

December 5 — 1:30pm — Runnymede Library

“Toronto-based author and letter writer Lindsay Zier-Vogel discusses Letters to Amelia, her debut novel inspired by her passion for Amelia Earhart, and the power of reading and writing letters for both connection and self-discovery. Zier-Vogel will read from this contemporary epistolary novel, and discuss our essential need for connection, and our universal ability to find hope in the face of fear.”

Free!

Learn more.

TALES OF CHRISTMAS PAST

December 8 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office

“Many of us who celebrate Christmas have traditions that we feel are steeped and time honoured. But most of them aren't as old as we might think. Hardly any of the Christmas traditions that we know today were widely celebrated when the Town of York was founded back in 1793, and can instead be dated to the Victorian era. But we'll also look back at a time, before the Town of York even started, that Christmas was outlawed and celebrating it was illegal. Whether you're passionate about putting up the Christmas decorations, or like to channel your inner Scrooge, you'll be sure to find something of interest in this presentation!”

$16.93 for non-members; $11.62 for members.

Learn more.