I’ve got a new full post coming soon — a big story about a big elephant — but thought I should send out a quick update about this Sunday’s planned walking tour “Death & Disaster on the Waterfront” because I know some of you will have been planning to come.

I’m sorry to say I have to postpone the walk. I’ve hurt my foot, but will find a new date as soon as I’m able. And I’ll be sure to plug it in the newsletter when I do.

My apologies to everyone for the extra email, but I wanted to make sure to catch anyone who might have been planning to come!

And as a little thank you/apology, here’s a song from one of my favourite old Toronto bands. The Sugar Shoppe formed just in time for Canada’s Centennial year in 1967. And they featured singer Victor Garber among their members, who is now much more famous as an actor. He played Jesus in the legendary Torontonian production of Godspell that saw him share the stage with Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Gilda Radner, Dave Thomas, and Paul Shaffer. And he’s gone on to appear in everything from Argo (an award-winning performance as the Canadian ambassador) to Sleepless In Seattle to Legally Blonde to The First Wives Club to Titanic.

But every time he pops up, I can’t help but think of him (and his hairdo) back in his Sugar Shoppe days. Here they are on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1969: