The shortest off-season in Blue Jays history is over and baseball is back! If you’re a fan, I’m sure you already know the team is celebrating its 50th season this year. And in honour of the anniversary, they’re rolling out a whole slate of new ways to connect with the history of the franchise. There’s going to be a statue of Joe Carter outside the Dome, a Hall of Excellence inside it, a documentary series coming this summer, and a variety of nostalgic promotions scheduled throughout the season. But one of the most exciting new additions has already been unveiled: you can now find a series of historical displays on the 100 Level concourse; exhibits filled with artifacts from some of the most dramatic moments in the team’s history.

When I headed down to Opening Day on Friday, I made sure to spend some time exploring them. There seemed to be plenty of interest; nearly an hour after Andrés Giménez walked it off in the bottom the ninth, people were still milling around the concourse, checking out the exhibits, sharing stories and memories of their own — a testament to just how overdue this all is. A franchise that has never done a very good job of sharing its history is finally filling that gap. So for this week’s newsletter, I thought I’d share a few of the most interesting artifacts I saw.

The objects go back half a century, all the way to the birth of the Blue Jays. You’ll find a few pieces from Exhibition Stadium, including a base from the inaugural 1977 season, along with a seat from that windswept old ballpark by the lake. The strangest detail is one I didn’t get a photo of — on the side of the seat, you’ll find some unexpected branding: the Dodgers’ “LA” logo. It’s thought that the mould used to make some of the seating at the Ex was originally used to make seats for Dodger Stadium. It’s a little reminder of just how cobbled together the Jays’ first home ballpark was; not really a ballpark at all, but a football stadium MacGyvered into serving as a makeshift home for the Jays…

The Exhibition Stadium years still provided fans with plenty of great memories, though. And the displays include artifacts from the players who captured the hearts of Toronto fans during that early era. You’ll find gloves that once belonged to George Bell (the team’s first MVP winner and the man who caught the fly ball that clinched their first division title) and beloved southpaw Jimmy Key, along with a helmet worn by first baseman Willie Upshaw (the first Blue Jay to reach 100 RBIs and one of the members of the 1985 team that won more regular season games than any Jays’ squad before or since)…

They’ve also got multiple artifacts related to the ace of their staff, who just happened to be the greatest pitcher of the 1980s. While we’re stilling waiting for Dave Stieb to get inducted into Cooperstown, he’s now well-remembered at the Dome. They have his mitt and one of the balls from the day he finally got the no-hitter he’d previously fallen absurdly, painfully, heart-breakingly shy of over and over again…

The World Series years are, of course, represented as well; the artifacts range from the awe-inspiring to the bizarre. Not only do they have both World Series trophies, they’ve also got one of the cone heads worn by fans in 1992 to honour David Cone, the team’s big trade deadline pickup that year…

And just around the corner from those displays, you’ll find what may very well be the single most spectacular artifact in the whole collection: the bat Joe Carter used to hit his World Series walkoff, one of — if not the — single greatest home run in the entire history of the sport…

That home run, of course, wasn’t just the most joyous moment in the history of the franchise, it also marked the beginning of 22 years in the wilderness. Some of the most fondly-remembered moments from those fallow years are also reflected in the exhibits. They have the cleats Carlos Delgado was wearing when he hit four home runs in a single game. And while the label is a little unclear, they also seem to have the very same ball our beloved, light-hitting, back-up shortstop John McDonald hit for a home run on Father’s Day just five days after his own dad passed away…

In the early 2000s, while the team was often aggressively mediocre, it was moments like those — authored by individual players — that made visits to the Dome worth it. Delgado’s blasts. McDonald’s breathtaking defense. Halladay’s dominance. And when the winning ways finally returned in 2015 and ’16, new history was written. You’ll find lots of artifacts celebrating those teams, too. Including an object that changed the culture of baseball forever: they have the bat José Bautista flipped…

The history of the team is, of course, still being written. And the squad’s recent success is well-represented, too. There’s a ton of stuff from the last few years, including some evocative artifacts from 2025’s incredible run. They have last season’s home run jacket, a bottle of champagne used to celebrate their American League championship, and the trophy itself. That prize is still covered with the players’ fingerprints; it was apparently Vlad himself who asked for it be left that way. Those smudges are a wonderfully personal touch, a reminder of what last year meant to the players and to the fans, a weirdly powerful testament to a team whose humanity was on display all season long…

And those are just a few of the objects in the exhibits. There’s lot more to see; you could easily spend an hour or two exploring them all. The Jays have an incredibly rich history that all too often seems to have been underappreciated by the team itself; it’s nice to finally see that beginning to change.

I do wish they included something about baseball in Toronto before the Jays. It’s an equally rich history that stretches back to the middle of the 1800s. You won’t find anything from Sunlight Park or Maple Leaf Stadium in the displays, no reminder of the days of Cannonball Crane or Napoleon Lajoie or how Gladys Davis and the other Torontonians became stars of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the Second World War. And there are underrepresented aspects of the team’s own history, too. I was really hoping, for instance, they would share the story of the pioneering journalist Alison Gordon, who faced horrifying misogyny in becoming the first woman to cover an MLB beat. Hopefully there will be more displays added in years to come.

And in the meantime, I’ll be sharing some of those stories myself. I have three more monthly lectures coming up with the Toronto Public Library filled with stories about our city’s baseball history. More on that below.

(All photos by me.)

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Spies of Toronto — A New Walking Tour!

I’m writing this with my windows wide open and I’m still feeling like I’m a little too hot in this sweater, which means spring has finally sprung! And that means the season for historical walking tours is fully upon us!

For my next big walk, I thought we’d head out into the streets for a tour based on my recent “Secret Toronto” course and explore some stories from the history of spies in our city.

Description: Toronto has many secrets. Dramatic scenes have played out in the dark corners of our city; our past is filled with tales of espionage, betrayal and conspiracy. Our history has been shaped by secret agents, undercover operatives, turncoats and tricksters in disguise. On this walk, we'll shine a light into the city's shadows, where that history is written in whispers.

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4pm.

Where: Meet in St. James Park (by the pavilion). We’ll end downtown — likely somewhere near Nathan Phillips Square.

Length: About 2 hours.

Price: Pay what you like!

“Love & Death in Canadian History” Returns!

I’m bringing one of my biggest online courses back this spring! I’ll be offering a refreshed version of Love & Death in Canadian History through the LIFE Institute for students 50+. It’s a course I first offered back in 2023, exploring the history of the country through stories of romance, heartbreak, murder and disaster — a bit like if The Toronto Book of the Dead and The Toronto Book of Love were tackling the whole history of Canada.

Course Description: Canadian history is much more than dry lists of dates and events. It's filled with gripping tales from the lives of historical figures who were people much like us — who fell in love, suffered broken hearts, were fascinated by death and devastated by loss. Those stories of love and death have a lot to teach us about our country. In this ten-week online course, we'll explore the history of this place from time immemorial to the recent past, uncovering torrid affairs and shocking scandals, duels, murders and executions. And we'll discover the ways in which those passionate and morbid tales have shaped the country we live in.

When: Wednesdays at 3pm from April 29 to June 17.

LEARN MORE

“Toronto Baseball Tales” With The Toronto Public Library

My free online lunchtime lecture series with the Toronto Public Library continues in a just a couple of weeks! It’s four monthly talks about the history of baseball in our city (based on my “From Sandlot to SkyDome” course). And the second talk is coming up before too long!

Series Description: Baseball was being played in Toronto more than a century before the Blue Jays were born. In this series of talks, we’ll explore the game’s evolution in our city, from the days when it was a working class sport played by “undesirables” to Joe Carter jumping for joy in front of 50,000 screaming fans. Along the way, we’ll meet everyone from con artists and kidnappers to eccentric millionaires and feminist icons, the people who’ve made Toronto baseball what it is… and helped transform our city in the process.

Next up is…

TORONTO BASEBALL TALES: THE BIZARRE & THE UNLIKELY

Friday, April 17 — Noon — Online

“The history of baseball in Toronto is filled with strange and unexpected tales. In this talk, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will dive into the bizarre side of baseball in our city. From wacky promotions to a mysterious, polygamous shortstop, from a baffling baseball murder to an infamous base-running donkey, some of the most unlikely stories from the history of the game have surprising things to teach us about our city and its past.”

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the last two lectures in the series — “Icons of the Diamond” and “The Birth of the Blue Jays & The Curse of the Seagull” — here.

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

SPYING NEWS — Speaking of spies… Newly declassified secret RCMP files have revealed details about how “Canada’s Cold War-era domestic intelligence agency infiltrated and sought to disrupt legitimate political Indigenous organizations in the 1970s” with a campaign of surveillance and intimidation. The CBC covers the news in a piece by Brett Forester, Ka’nhehsí:io Deer, Marnie Luke, and Dave Seglins. Read more.

COUNTERFEIT NEWS — A new post on the Bank of Canada blog shares the story of a notorious Victorian counterfeiter and the famous Toronto detective who caught him. (The same one, it turns out, who inspired Murdoch Mysteries.) They even share some fascinating images, comparing his fraudulent bank notes to the real things. Read more.

SKATING MANIA NEWS — On his Scenes of Toronto site, Bob Georgiou dives into the Victorian skating mania that seized Toronto in the late 1800s, and the city’s first purpose-built rinks. Read more.

MAJOR LEAGUE NEWS — If you’re looking for even more Toronto baseball history, the Muddy York Podcast has you covered. In their most recent episode, they chat with Harvey Sahker — author of the new book, Before The Blue Jays — about a pair of Negro League games that took place here long before that snowy first Jays game at Exhibition Stadium. Since the Negro Leagues have now been officially recognized as part of the Major Leagues, that makes those two games the first major league games ever played in our city. Listen.

SILVER SCREEN ON THE SMALL SCREEN NEWS — TVO has a new documentary series all about one of their beloved old staples. Saturday Night at the Movies, hosted by the legendary Elwy Yost, ran from 1974 all the way to 1999. The first episode of the documentary series aired this weekend and is available to stream for free on the TVO website. Watch.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

A GHOST IN THE ROOM: SUPERNATURAL ADVENTURES IN HISTORIC HOUSES

March 31 — 7pm — Caversham Booksellers

“Join us on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 for an event featuring local author Ann McDougall in conversation with Caversham’s Nadia Halim. Their discussion of Ann’s recent book, A Ghost in the Room: Supernatural Adventures in Historic Houses , will be followed by an audience Q&A.”

Free!

Learn more.

SWANSEA MEMORIAL LIBRARY & LIFE IN SWANSEA IN 1925

April 1 — 9pm — Online and at Swansea Town Hall — Swansea Historical Society

“Please mark your calendars for the next meeting of the Swansea Historical Society; it will be a special session with two presentations:

“(1) Speaker Lydia Pyluk – Swansea Memorial Library. This Library began in 1919, located in Swansea Public School, as a memorial to the Swansea residents who served overseas in First World War. Lydia is a Librarian with the Toronto Public Library working at both the Runnymede and Swansea Memorial branches. She has responsibility for the local history section of the Runnymede Branch.

“(2) Speaker TBC – Life in Swansea in 1925. This presentation is based on the recollections of John Richards who was the father of one of our members. John lived an active life, living in three different homes as he grew up in Swansea and attended Swansea Public School.

“Once again, the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format so that participants can attend in-person at the Swansea Town Hall or connect on-line using the Zoom tool.”

Free!

Learn more.

MESSY CITIES: WHY WE CAN’T PLAN EVERYTHING

April 2 — 7pm — Annette Street Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Part reading, part talk, and part discussion with a focus on stories from the Junction and Junction Triangle, this event will highlight essays from co-editor Zahra Ebrahim‘s book Messy Cities: Why We Can’t Plan Everything. Zahra will be sharing the inspiration behind the book, the tensions of ‘messiness’ and giving a richer context of the stories shared about our west end community.”

Learn more.

PROTECTING YOUR FAMILY TREASURES

April 8 — 6:30pm — Danforth/Coxwell Library

“How can we ensure that treasured family items last for the next generation Whether these items are books, old photos, letters, or documents, they connect us to our families and comprise part of our shared cultural history. To make sure they last for the people who come after us, it’s important to take special care of them. Conservator Andrew Huot will discuss ways to save, protect, and store these meaningful items.”

Free!

Learn more.

SIR HENRY PELLATT & THE ENGLISH TRIP OF 1910

April 8 — 7pm — Don Mills Library

“Dr. Mima Brown Kapches presents and discusses her Canadian historical non-fiction book, The English Trip of 1910 (2024; Friesen Press). Sir Henry Pellatt (of Casa Loma fame) was the Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Rifles of Toronto in 1910, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. Pellatt organized for over 600 young men from Toronto in the QOR to travel to England on a fully paid trip. This is the story of that adventure.”

Free!

Learn more.

LIBRARY & ARCHIVES UNSHELVED: ARTISTS OF THE HELICONIAN CLUB

April 10 — 6pm — AGO

This drop-in series, hosted by AGO librarians and archivists, offers visitors a first-hand glimpse of highlights from the AGO Library & Archives collections. In this installment, Acting Special Collections Archivist Camille McDayter will share archival materials relating to the lives and artistic careers of women who were members of Toronto’s Heliconian Club. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the construction of Heliconian Hall, home to the club since 1932. The display will feature a selection of photographs, sketches, correspondence, and ephemera, shown alongside works on paper from the AGO’s Prints & Drawings vault. Please visit the Marvin Gelber Print & Drawing Study Centre at any point between 6 and 8 PM to experience this glimpse into Toronto’s artistic history.”

Free with general admission!

Learn more.

HISTORICTO WALKING TOURS AT SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM

Weekends from April 11 to April 26 — 12pm & 2pm most days — Scarborough Museum

“Learn about the Meadoway with Scarborough Museum and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority! Embark on guided walking tours through Thomson Park on weekends in April to make space for engaging with the land and local ecosystems.”

$10.

Learn more.

RAILS RECLAIMED: HOW TORONTO’S RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE FOUND NEW LIFE

April 14 — 7pm — Toronto Railway Museum

“Rails Reclaimed uncovers the afterlives of Toronto’s rail infrastructure. How many former streetcar, radial and rail properties were eventually repurposed as markets, subways, parks and neighbourhoods, and reasons that some traces were erased. Using historic photographs, maps and then-and-now comparisons, Jeremy Hopkin reveals a past that still shapes the city today.”

Free (suggested donation of $10).

Learn more.

WHAT OUR BUILDINGS SAY ABOUT US: THE HISTORY OF ARCHITECTURE IN ONTARIO

April 15 — 7pm — Deer Park Library

“Professor Shannon Kyles discusses the history of Ontario’s architecture and what it says about the people who have built this province. She will explore the early architecture of Indigenous peoples, their first contact with Europeans, the 20th century wars and their resulting democratic policies, and finally the 21st century’s speculative housing market that we live in today.”

Free!

Learn more.

YORK’S GRAND AFFAIR: TORONTO’S FIRST POST OFFICE ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

April 16 — 6:30pm — Campbell House — Town of York Historical Society

“You are most ardently invited to join us for an elegant evening of Toronto Regency history in celebration of Toronto’s First Post Office & the Town of York Historical Society’s Annual Fundraiser. This event not only commemorates 192 years since the incorporation of the City of Toronto but also serves as a significant opportunity to support the preservation of our rich historical heritage. Learn about the life and work of the Regency period’s most famous author, Jane Austen, and how her novels affected the Town of York’s residents at the time of their publication and the impact they are still having on Toronto residents today. After the presentation, guests will experience a Regency dance demonstration. Regency dress is strongly encouraged!”

Learn more.

FADING HISTORY: STORIES OF ETOBICOKE & MISSISSAUGA

April 16 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn and Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling with author and historian Dave Cook as he brings to light remarkable chapters from the past of Etobicoke and Mississauga. Drawing from his four books, Dave shares compelling stories about people, places, and events that shaped our communities.”

Free for members; memberships are $25.

Learn more.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CANADA’S ART DECO ARCHITECTURE

April 19 — 2pm — Lambton House — Heritage York

Tom Morawetz presents the 2026 Howland Lecture about the history of Canada’s art deco architecture. Doors open at 1:30pm.

Free!

Learn more.

BATTLE OF YORK DAY AT FORT YORK

April 26 — 10am to 4pm — Fort York

“Experience the commemoration of the 213th Anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations. Discover the battle’s impacts on the city, this land and its peoples. Join the special Anishinaabeg Defenders of York battlefield tour and learn the stories of Toronto’s Indigenous defenders. Excite your imagination with historic musket, music and kitchen demonstrations, special presentations and more. Special battlefield tours take place at noon & 2 p.m.”

Free!

Learn more.

OUT FROM THE SHADOWS: WOMEN & THEIR WORK IN 19th CENTURY TORONTO

April 28 — 2pm — Wychwood Library

“Author Elizabeth Gillian Muir discusses her book ‘An Unrecognized Contribution: Women and their Work in 19th Century Toronto’. She will give you an interesting walk through part of Toronto’s unknown history.”

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

ECHOES OF HOME: POP-UP EXHIBIT AT FORT YORK

Until May 3 — Wednesday to Sunday — Fort York

“This pop-up installation explores the compelling stories and experiences of Toronto’s diverse communities who have fought for their sense of home, belonging and identity during periods of conflict and peace. This installation is created in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Masters of Digital Media program.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE 52: AN EXHIBITION

Until May — Wednesday to Saturday — Museum of Toronto

“Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold, until now. This powerful exhibit is currently on view at the Museum of Toronto as part of our fall programming.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.